4 Mar, 2024 10:55
Russia & Former Soviet Union

Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan’s biggest city (VIDEOS)

People in Almaty fled outdoors to safety as a magnitude-5 quake struck
Source: Social media

Almaty, the biggest city in Kazakhstan, was shaken by an earthquake on Monday, local media reports, prompting mass evacuations and emergency response measures.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, the magnitude-5 quake hit the city at 11:22am local time (06:22 GMT), with the epicenter located 31km south of Almaty.

In response, the city’s emergency department sounded sirens and broadcast a warning on radio and TV. People on social media shared photos and videos, describing the earthquake as powerful, with many fleeing to safety outdoors.

No damage, casualties, or injuries have been reported, the Emergencies Ministry said citing preliminary data.

According to media reports, the quake was also felt in Bishkek, the capital of neighboring Kyrgyzstan, and across the border in China.

