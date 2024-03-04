icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2024 02:44
Biden voters say he is ‘too old’ but back him anyway – poll

Most of the Americans who will again vote for the elderly Democrat have conceded that he cannot be an effective president
US President Joe Biden has apparently failed to convince his supporters that he’s mentally fit to serve a second term, but he needn’t worry because most of the Democrats who see him as “just too old” for the job will vote for him anyway, a new poll has shown.

The New York Times/Sienna College survey, released on Saturday, showed that 61% of the people who voted for Biden in 2020 agree that he’s too old to be an effective president. Still, most of those Americans will vote for him again when he seeks reelection in a likely rematch with Republican Donald Trump in November. The poll found that 59% of those who plan to vote for Biden this November believe he’s too old to do the job well.

At 81, Biden is already the oldest president in US history, and he would be 86 when he leaves the White House if he wins reelection and serves a full second term. Concerns about his cognitive health escalated after a federal prosecutor reported last month that a jury would be reluctant to convict him of mishandling classified documents – despite evidence of criminal conduct -- because he comes across as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

The new poll found that 73% of overall US voters, including 84% of Republicans and 56% of Democrats, believe Biden is to old to effectively serve as president. A majority of voters in every regional and demographic category agreed with the assessment. However, 52% of Democrat voters still say Biden should be their party’s 2024 nominee for president.

Only 24% of US voters believe their country is on the “right track,” and 36% approve of Biden’s job performance, the poll showed. Just 18% of respondents say they have been helped by Biden’s policies, versus 43% who believe they have been hurt. Reflecting on Trump’s one term as president, 40% of respondents believe they were helped by his policies and 25% say they were hurt.

Respondents favor Trump over Biden by a margin of 48%-43%, with the remainder undecided, even though the survey was weighted to 2020 Biden voters (53%-41%).

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India's Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant's first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India's Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant's first manned space mission
'Art knows no boundaries': Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
'Art knows no boundaries': Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?

