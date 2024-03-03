icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Mar, 2024 15:43
HomeWorld News

Covid causes drop in IQ – study

The cognitive decline could reach up to nine points in some cases, scientists have claimed
Covid causes drop in IQ – study
FILE PHOTO. ©  Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The long-term consequences of Covid-19 could include decreased cognitive abilities and memory deficiency, a new large-scale study has found.

According to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday, patients who had recovered from coronavirus symptoms had a cognitive deficit equivalent to three IQ points compared with those who had never been diagnosed with it. Meanwhile, study participants with unresolved persistent symptoms had an IQ decline of six points.

The Covid impact was even more pronounced when it came to those who were admitted to the intensive care unit, with the IQ loss reaching nine points compared to the control group. At the same time, the scientists “observed a small cognitive advantage among participants who had received multiple vaccinations,” the research claims. 

The study said that there are “multiple underlying factors” that contribute to post-Covid cognitive decline. “Our results confirmed associations of cognitive deficits with mood swings and fatigue but also with a variety of other symptoms,” researchers said.

Largest Covid vaccine study yet finds links to neurological conditions
Read more
Largest Covid vaccine study yet finds links to neurological conditions

The Journal’s editorial dedicated to the study called its results concerning, given the scope of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that “the broader implications require evaluation.”

At the same time, the results indicated that those who suffered cognitive decline due to persistent Covid symptoms could later regain part of their ability, reaching the level of those who managed to recover quickly.

A total of 800,000 people were invited to take part in the study in England, with around 113,000 completing it. The participants were asked to do a number of online tests to evaluate their cognitive abilities. One of the major caveats of the research, however, was the lack of data on participants’ IQ level before they contracted Covid, which meant that their cognition was measured against those who did not have the disease rather than their own abilities.

According to World Health Organization data, there have been a total of 774 million recorded Covid cases globally, with seven million reported deaths. Apart from an apparent cognitive decline, the long-term effects of Covid could include chronic pain, brain fog, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue.

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Failed Napoleons, colonizers, and ‘investigative journalists’
0:00
18:33
Mystery of enmity? Ian Proud, author of ‘A Misfit in Moscow: How British Diplomacy Failed in Russia’
0:00
29:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies