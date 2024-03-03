icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Mar, 2024 07:11
Pope labels gender ideology ‘ugliest danger’

“Canceling out the differences” between men and women threatens humanity, the pontiff has said
File photo: Pope Francis ©  Franco Origlia / Stringer via Getty Images

Pope Francis has condemned gender theory as the “ugly ideology of our time,” warning that erasing the distinction between the sexes poses a threat to humanity.

Speaking at the international symposium ‘Man-Woman: Image of God’ in the Vatican on Friday, the 87-year-old pontiff said, “it is important to have this meeting, this meeting between men and women, because today the ugliest, the ugliest danger is the gender ideology, which cancels differences,” arguing that “canceling out the differences means canceling out humanity.”

The remarks were made with reference to what the Pope called a “prophetic” book – ‘Lord of the World’, a dystopian novel published in 1907 by a Catholic priest about a world in which religion has no place.

“Man and woman are always in ‘tension,’” he added.

The comments appear to be at odds with the recent Vatican ruling that allows the blessing of same-sex couples, which is seen by some as a move aimed at making the church, which maintains a strict ban on gay marriage, more inclusive of the LGBTQ community.

The document, titled ‘Fiducia Supplicans’, was approved by Pope Francis in December last year with the aim of examining “the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex,” provided it is not “imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them.”

The decision was blasted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which argued that the Catholic Church’s views on same-sex couples go against Christian teachings.

