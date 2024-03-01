icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2024 16:18
Alleged audio of German officers discussing Crimean Bridge attack leaked

The file was provided by Russian security officials to RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky

A source audio file containing what is claimed to be a discussion of a potential German operation to bomb the Crimean Bridge in Russia has been posted online.

The almost 40-minute-long recording features a conversation in German between four people who allegedly hold high-ranking positions within the Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces. One of the people recorded in the audio file is supposedly Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz – the commander of the national air force.

The military officials appear to be discussing the efficiency of the Franco-British cruise missile, called Storm Shadow in the UK and Scalp in France. Such weapons were previously donated to Kiev by its Western backers.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said earlier on Friday that she had obtained the file from Russian security officials. A Russian transcript of the source file was also published earlier in the day.

Listen to the audio here:

