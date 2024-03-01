icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2024 08:11
HomeWorld News

Biden eyes June deadline for plan on Russian assets – Bloomberg

EU leaders are reluctant to seize the frozen billions, fearing retaliation and damage to the euro 
Biden eyes June deadline for plan on Russian assets – Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden. ©  Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Joe Biden is pushing his fellow Group of Seven (G7) leaders to make progress on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Kiev by the time they meet in June, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the UK and Canada both advocate the seizure of blocked Russian sovereign assets for use funding Ukraine’s military and reconstruction, France and Germany both have reservations.

Most of the funds are located in the EU, primarily at the Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear. Making too strong a move without clear legal justification may undermine the euro’s status as a reserve currency and do other harm to the bloc, its leading economies believe, according to Bloomberg.

There is also the threat of a response by Moscow. Russia has condemned the freezing of approximately $300 billion of its national wealth as illegal, and has warned that any move to confiscate the money would be criminal.

Last month, the European Council took measures aimed at imposing a windfall tax on profits generated by the Russian funds and sending proceeds to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Brussels was trying to “create the illusion of legitimacy over attacks on our property and thereby camouflage what is in fact outright theft.”

West divided over seizing Russian assets – Bloomberg  
Read more
West divided over seizing Russian assets – Bloomberg  

There are Western assets of similar value under Russian jurisdiction, which can be targeted in retaliation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview last week.

“This is not a question for us; we are following the decisions of Western countries,” he stated. “Any actions with our assets will receive a symmetrical response.” Other global players have been closely watching the developments and have adjusted their policies accordingly, the minister noted.

For example, the Chinese, whose foreign reserves exceed $3 trillion, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, “are reducing their exposure to American securities” as a consequence.

EU nations are reportedly considering other options for making frozen Russian assets play in Ukraine’s favor without resorting to an outright seizure. For example, they could be offered as collateral to lenders for money borrowed on Kiev’s behalf.

READ MORE: Nuland accidentally reveals the true aim of the West in Ukraine

Ultimately Western nations want Moscow to willingly pay damages to Kiev for the Ukraine conflict, before restoring its control over Russian assets.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Politicking genocide
0:00
25:13
The cost of divorce
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies