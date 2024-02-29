icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sovereignty, US hypocrisy, nuclear warnings: Key takeaways from Putin’s Federal Assembly address
29 Feb, 2024 23:57
HomeWorld News

Pentagon warns of direct Russia-NATO clash

Lloyd Austin calls for additional funding for Kiev’s war effort before it’s too late
Pentagon warns of direct Russia-NATO clash
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, February 29, 2024 ©  Alex Wong / Getty Images

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has warned eastern NATO members to prepare to fight Russia, claiming that Moscow “will not stop” after defeating Kiev’s forces.

Addressing the US House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, Austin once again urged lawmakers to approve additional funding for Kiev’s war effort, painting a grim picture for NATO allies otherwise.

”If you are a Baltic state, you are really worried about whether you are next… And, frankly, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will be in a fight with Russia,” the US defense chief said.

Austin went on to claim that “other autocrats around the world will look at this and will be encouraged by the fact that this happened and we failed to support a democracy.”

Washington quickly became Kiev’s top backer after Russia launched its military operation in 2022, but the $45 billion war chest has been expended and US assistance all but ground to a halt after Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive failed to make any significant gains.

Pentagon preparing its last $4 billion for Ukraine – CNN READ MORE: Pentagon preparing its last $4 billion for Ukraine – CNN

President Vladimir Zelensky reportedly warned last week that his country would “surely lose the war” without continued US support, as a new $60 billion aid package for Kiev faces gridlock in Congress amid Republican opposition.

The US military is considering whether to draw on its last remaining $4 billion allocated for Ukraine – even with no assurances the money will be replaced by lawmakers amid fierce debate over renewed aid, multiple officials told CNN.

Russia has repeatedly denounced Western arms shipments to Ukraine, warning that they will only prolong the conflict and make the West a direct participant in the hostilities, and stating that all Western-supplied arms would “burn” on the battlefield.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of divorce
0:00
27:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Magical thinking 
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies