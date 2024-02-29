icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sovereignty, US hypocrisy, nuclear warnings: Key takeaways from Putin’s Federal Assembly address
29 Feb, 2024 21:18
HomeWorld News

Macron stands by remarks on NATO troops in Ukraine

The French president brushed off criticism from fellow NATO members, insisting his words were “thought-through and measured”
Macron stands by remarks on NATO troops in Ukraine
©  Getty Images / Chesnot

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stood by his controversial remarks on Monday about the prospects of deploying troops to Ukraine, which have caused uproar among some NATO members, and has insisted his words were well thought out.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to inspect the 2024 Olympics village near Paris, Macron refused to backtrack on his statements despite a flurry of criticism from some fellow members of the US-led bloc.

“These are sufficiently serious issues; every one of the words that I say on this issue is weighed, thought-through and measured,” Macron claimed.

The French president triggered the political furore on Monday while speaking to reporters after hosting a meeting of European leaders in Paris. Macron insisted that the West should stop at nothing to prevent Russia from getting the upper hand in the conflict, saying the deployment of troops by NATO and other Western countries to Ukraine could not be ruled out.

“There’s no consensus today to send, in an official manner, troops on the ground,” he said. “In terms of dynamics, we cannot exclude anything. We will do everything necessary to prevent Russia from winning this war.”

NATO member backs ‘boots on the ground’ in Ukraine READ MORE: NATO member backs ‘boots on the ground’ in Ukraine

The statement prompted a wave of denial from NATO members, with multiple major members of the bloc, including the US, the UK and Germany insisting they harbor no such plans. Some lesser members of the bloc, however, namely Estonia and Lithuania, appeared to back Macron, suggesting that sending troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of our own power. Russia is saying this or that step is escalation, but defense is not escalation,” the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas told Sky on Wednesday. “I’m saying we should have all options on the table. What more can we do in order to really help Ukraine win?”

Moscow has strongly condemned Macron’s remarks, cautioning the US-led bloc against taking further hostile moves. Should NATO troops actually be deployed to Ukraine, a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia will become not only “possible” but actually “inevitable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East
The Last Stand: Israel is very close to breaking a key accord that defined the Middle East FEATURE
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of divorce
0:00
27:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Magical thinking 
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies