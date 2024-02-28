icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2024 14:23
HomeWorld News

Two children stabbed outside school in Germany

Police have not revealed the attacker’s identity or motive
Two children stabbed outside school in Germany
©  Getty Images/Reinhard Krull

A boy and a girl, nine and ten, have been “seriously injured” in a knife attack on Wednesday in the German city of Duisburg. Police said they had detained a “youth” who allegedly attacked the children outside a Catholic elementary school.

The children were returning home from school in the Duisburg neighborhood of Marxloh when the attack happened, according to local media. They survived the attack and crawled back to the schoolhouse, where a teacher gave them first aid. A medical helicopter then evacuated them to an area hospital.

Duisburg police said a 21-year-old male suspect had been arrested and that there was no further danger to the public. Forensic investigators are working the crime scene and looking for possible witnesses.

Police did not identify the suspect or offer any information about his possible motive.

Duisburg is a city of about half a million residents in the Ruhr industrial region, in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Top stories

RT Features

From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Magical thinking 
0:00
26:56
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies