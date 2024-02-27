icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2024 11:24
HomeWorld News

EU citizens must tighten belts to deter Russia – member state

The “naive” West should realize that security comes at a price, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says
EU citizens must tighten belts to deter Russia – member state
Danish Prime Minister Party Mette Frederiksen. ©  Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

EU nations must prioritize defense spending by carving out money from social programs to deter Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has argued.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday, Frederiksen said Europe should try to avoid the mistakes of the 1930s, when the continent failed to check Nazi Germany’s expansion, and focus on what she called a “more aggressive Russia” by “scaling up” defense.

Russia has stated that one of the key objectives of the Ukraine campaign is to “denazify” the neighboring country. It has also said that one of the main reasons for the conflict was Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, which were designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state.

Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s goal regarding the agreements was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces,” a position which was later echoed by ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Francois Hollande, who helped broker the agreement.

NATO troops in Ukraine can’t be ruled out – Macron
Read more
NATO troops in Ukraine can’t be ruled out – Macron

Frederiksen urged European powers “to admit that we haven’t used enough money on our own defense and security” since the end of the Cold War, pouring funds into welfare and tax reduction instead.

”We need to start the conversation that if the world is changing in the direction I think it will, then you cannot spend your penny… two times,” the prime minister said, stressing that “freedom comes with a price” and “it is our own responsibility to be able to protect ourselves.”

Frederiksen added that Western nations have been “too naive” in focusing on how to get richer and not paying enough attention to countries such as Russia.

The latter, she argued, has become “more aggressive… in all aspects, not only in Ukraine,” while speculating whether Moscow would stop there. Russian President Vladimir Putin has categorically denied plans to attack NATO, saying Moscow has no interest in doing so.

Russia has for many years expressed concerns about NATO’s expansion towards its borders, viewing it as an existential threat. Since the start of the Ukraine crisis in 2014, triggered by the Western-backed coup in Kiev, members of the US-led military bloc have been steadily increasing defense spending. Earlier this month, the bloc’s secretary-general forecasted that it would rise to 2% of NATO’s combined GDP in 2024.

In 2014, Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, which reached an unprecedented scale after the start of the current conflict in 2022. Moscow has argued that the restrictions are hurting EU citizens while failing to undermine Russia’s economy. Several EU leaders have echoed this point, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico.

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
Bono’s ultimate cringe, trans admiral & his gay army and other curiosities
0:00
17:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies