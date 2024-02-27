Russian security chief visits Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel has praised Moscow’s perseverance amid “the conflict with NATO”

Russia and Cuba are continuing to deepen bilateral ties, the press service of the Russian Security Council reported on Tuesday, after Secretary Nikolay Patrushev arrived in Havana.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the senior Russian security official in Havana on Monday. The two discussed “issues of practical cooperation between Russia and Cuba in the fields of security,” as well as the “economy and culture,” the council’s press service stated.

Moscow and Havana are “reliable allies” which are actively developing “multifaceted cooperation while staying the course towards deepening Russian-Cuban bilateral ties,” it added.

Diaz-Canel took the opportunity to pass on his regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he is “watching the leadership [Putin] holds in the international arena with some satisfaction.”

“We also observe how, within the scope of the conflict with NATO, Russia was able to survive, preserve its economy and the level of well-being of its citizens.”

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also visited Cuba to meet with Diaz-Canel and implement “practical projects concerning trade, the economy and investment links,” among other things. The sides also discussed the supply of “Russian oil and oil products, food and fertilizers to Cuba, which are now particularly important for the Cuban economy,” according to Lavrov.

The Russian foreign minister went on to say that they will be looking at expanding opportunities for investment in Cuba, as well as expanding tourism to the country. Russian tourism to the Caribbean state was made significantly easier in 2023 after Cuba launched the Mir payment system, allowing point of sale terminals to accept Russian bank cards. Sports, education, and cultural exchanges were also discussed.