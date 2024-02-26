Washington’s ‘credibility at stake’ – Polish FM

America’s promise to do whatever it takes to help Ukraine must be followed up with action, Radoslaw Sikorski has said

The US will lose credibility if Congress fails to approve US President Joe Biden’s request for additional military funding for Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has said.

Though the Senate passed a $95 billion bill with aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan earlier this month, opposition from House Republicans stalled the legislation, as they seek to tie their demand for tighter border controls to stem the flow of illegal immigration to renewed aid for Ukraine.

House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put the bill to a floor vote, saying it could be weeks or even months before Congress sends it to Biden’s desk.

In an interview with CNN’s ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’ on Sunday, Sikorsky said Ukraine is currently in “defense mode” and is facing defeat on the battlefield because of the lack of ammunition.

“They are outgunned. Around Avdeevka, outgunned in artillery eight to one,” he added, blaming the situation on the front line on House Republicans, who would not pass the supplemental funding bill that includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Asked what his message to House Speaker Mike Johnson would be, Sikorski responded, “I would say… it is the fate of Ukraine, it is the tortured people of Ukraine that beg you, but it is also the credibility of your country that is at stake.”

He went on to recall Biden’s visit to Kiev last year, saying the president “planted the standard of the United States” by pledging “to do whatever it takes for however long it takes” to help Ukraine prevail, adding that the words need to be backed up by action.

For months, Biden has struggled to have additional military funding for Kiev passed in Congress, arguing that Ukraine will lose the conflict without US assistance.

Earlier this month he blamed the fall of Avdeevka, a key Donbass stronghold for Kiev, on “congressional inaction,” claiming that Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw due to dwindling supplies of ammunition.

Moscow has condemned the Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they will only prolong the conflict.