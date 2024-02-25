icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Feb, 2024 06:44
HomeWorld News

US-led coalition strikes Yemen

Eighteen targets have been hit in the vicinity of the capital, Sanaa
US-led coalition strikes Yemen
US fighter jet set for Yemen ©  US Central Command on X

The US and UK-led coalition launched another round of airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen on Saturday in response to a recent surge in maritime attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the Pentagon has said.  

Since November last year, the Yemeni-based militant group has repeatedly attacked naval and commercial vessels, claiming to act in support of the Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war, which has so far left over 29,000 people in Gaza dead. 

The fourth joint strike hit 18 targets across eight locations in Yemen associated with “Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter,” according to a statement released by the coalition, which includes Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. 

According to the statement, the Houthis carried out more than 45 attacks which “demand an international response.” The US Defense Department issued a separate declaration saying the United States “will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”

READ MORE: US attacks Houthi missile base – military

Just hours after the airstrike, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the Houthis targeted a US tanker and warship in response, adding that the missiles aimed at the tanker were shot down. It is not known whether the military ship sustained any damage, IRNA said. 

Earlier, the Houthi military declared that it would retaliate against any American or British “aggression” against Yemen.

Top stories

RT Features

Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Palestine within? Jamal Kanj, Author of ‘Children of Catastrophe: Journey from a Palestinian Refugee Camp to America’
0:00
28:26
Remembering John Pilger
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies