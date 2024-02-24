icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Feb, 2024 13:45
Assange hearing shows ruling class is ‘full of s**t’ – Roger Waters

The WikiLeaks founder remains in legal limbo after a British court refused to grant or deny his extradition appeal
Roger Waters performs on stage during the 'This is Not A Drill' tour in London, England, June 6, 2023 ©  Getty Images / Jim Dyson

The decision by Britain’s High Court to postpone judgment on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s last extradition appeal proves that the ruling class is “full of s**t,” Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters told Going Underground host Afshin Rattansi.

After two days of oral arguments, the court adjourned on Wednesday without granting or refusing Assange a fresh appeal against his extradition to the US. The UK Home Office approved his transfer to American custody in 2022, but the former WikiLeaks boss – now in poor health after nearly five years of solitary confinement in London’s Belmarsh Prison – has filed repeated appeals, none of which have been successful.

“None of these hearings should last more than five minutes,” Waters told Rattansi on Saturday. “They should go in and say ‘obviously he’s not guilty of any crime, let the prisoner go’ and that will be the end of it.”

“These people don’t believe in the rule of law,” the legendary rocker continued, referring to senior judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson, who will ultimately decide whether to grant Assange another appeal.

“They believe in the ruling class, and they believe they are servants of the ruling class. And they will do whatever they are told,” he declared. “It’s becoming more and more transparent to we, the people…that they are full of s**t.”

In the US, Assange is facing 17 charges under the Espionage Act and a potential prison sentence of 175 years. The charges stem from his publication of classified material obtained by whistleblowers, including Pentagon documents detailing alleged US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Espionage Act has never before been used to prosecute someone like Assange, who published – but did not steal – classified material. Former US President Barack Obama refused to press charges against the Australian journalist for this very reason, arguing that Assange’s activity was protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Assange’s lawyers said that he was “too ill” to attend Wednesday’s hearing. Waters, who met with Assange in September, told Rattansi that the publisher was also “too unwell psychologically to even watch the proceedings on closed-circuit television.”

“It was emotionally very crippling,” Waters said of the visit. “Imagine being locked up in solitary confinement for five years, particularly if you’ve never committed a crime. It’s beyond all imagination.”

If the appeal fails, Assange will apply to the European Court of Human Rights and seek an emergency order to stop the extradition while it considers the case, Assange’s wife Stella said earlier this week.

