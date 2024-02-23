US performs first Moon landing since 1972

The Odysseus spacecraft has successfully reached the lunar surface

The Odysseus lander designed by private aerospace company Intuitive Machines has become the first US-made spacecraft to touch down on the Moon since 1972. It was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on February 15.

“Without a doubt, our equipment is on the surface of the Moon, and we are transmitting,” Intuitive Machines co-founder Tim Crain said during the livestream.

“Today for the first time in more than a half-century, the US has returned to the Moon,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said shortly after the 14-foot-tall lander successfully reached the lunar surface. “Today is a day that shows the power and promise of NASA’s commercial partnerships.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW