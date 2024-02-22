West is ‘isolated’ – Moscow

‘Tunnel-vision’ and a lack of flexibility on Ukraine has alienated the region from the Global South, a Russian envoy to the UN has said

Russia does not feel isolated in the international arena over its ongoing conflict in Ukraine thanks to the stance of the so-called Global South, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN has said.

Dmitry Polyansky made the remarks in a special interview with media outlet RTVI on Wednesday, when he talked about the role of the UN in the Ukraine conflict, among other issues.

It is rather the West that is facing global isolation due to its uncompromising position on Ukraine, Polyansky told the outlet. Out of the 193 UN member states, only around 75 support all anti-Russian initiatives, he explained.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine two years ago, 141 countries supported a UN measure demanding that Russia unconditionally withdraw.

“The attitude towards the events in Ukraine has changed, mainly among the nations of the Global South. Russia does not feel isolated. On the contrary, we feel that the West is now isolated because its tunnel-vision and a lack of flexibility alienate the countries of the Global South,” Polyansky told RTVI.

The term ‘Global South’ was brought to the fore after many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, which are largely located in the Southern Hemisphere, did not support the US, the UK and their allies in imposing economic sanctions on Moscow and providing military aid to Kiev.

Several African countries launched a peace initiative last year in an attempt to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict. A delegation of African leaders is planning to visit Russia and Ukraine, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka told TASS on Tuesday, with the aim of persuading President Vladimir Zelensky to initiate negotiations with Moscow.

Since the start of the conflict, the US and most EU countries have repeatedly said that Russia has become isolated internationally because of the events in Ukraine.

However, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this month that the West’s efforts to “isolate” Russia had completely failed, and that Moscow was building stronger relations with countries in Africa, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, and elsewhere.