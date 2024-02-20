Venezuela will join BRICS ‘soon’ – Maduro

The “old colonial world” is coming to an end and is going to be replaced, according to the South American leader

Venezuela aims to become a full-fledged member of the BRICS group “soon,” President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday, stating that the emergence of a new multipolar world is “irreversible.”

Speaking to the Venezolana de Televisión channel, the leader insisted that the “old colonial world” characterized by “invasions, genocide, wars, and a superiority complex” is being replaced by a new one in which the consolidation of BRICS is guaranteed.

“Venezuela is going to the BRICS soon,” Maduro proclaimed.

Last month, the Venezuelan leader described the BRICS group of emerging economies – originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and recently welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia – as the “future of humanity.”

Maduro has expressed hope that his country can secure BRICS membership at the group’s next summit in Russia in October.

Argentina also signed up to join the group last year, but reversed those plans in December after newly elected President Javier Milei rescinded his predecessor’s decision.

Russia officially assumed the rotating one-year BRICS chairmanship on January 1. President Vladimir Putin has vowed to “facilitate the harmonious integration” of new partners, noting that nearly 30 countries have already expressed a desire to become part of the bloc or associate with it.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a tour of Latin America and visited Venezuela on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, has also vowed that Moscow will help BRICS expand throughout the year, as well as ensuring new members “organically fit” into the group’s common goals.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), BRICS currently accounts for as much as 36% of global GDP in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), compared to just over 30% for the G7 group.