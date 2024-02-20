icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia comments on ‘nukes in space’ allegation
20 Feb, 2024 15:35
HomeWorld News

Venezuela will join BRICS ‘soon’ – Maduro

The “old colonial world” is coming to an end and is going to be replaced, according to the South American leader
Venezuela will join BRICS ‘soon’ – Maduro
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro © Getty Images / Pedro Rances Mattey;  Anadolu

Venezuela aims to become a full-fledged member of the BRICS group “soon,” President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday, stating that the emergence of a new multipolar world is “irreversible.” 

Speaking to the Venezolana de Televisión channel, the leader insisted that the “old colonial world” characterized by “invasions, genocide, wars, and a superiority complex” is being replaced by a new one in which the consolidation of BRICS is guaranteed.  

“Venezuela is going to the BRICS soon,” Maduro proclaimed. 

Last month, the Venezuelan leader described the BRICS group of emerging economies – originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and recently welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia – as the “future of humanity.”  

Maduro has expressed hope that his country can secure BRICS membership at the group’s next summit in Russia in October.   

Argentina also signed up to join the group last year, but reversed those plans in December after newly elected President Javier Milei rescinded his predecessor’s decision. 

BRICS to see 85% surge in millionaires – report
Read more
BRICS to see 85% surge in millionaires – report

Russia officially assumed the rotating one-year BRICS chairmanship on January 1. President Vladimir Putin has vowed to “facilitate the harmonious integration” of new partners, noting that nearly 30 countries have already expressed a desire to become part of the bloc or associate with it. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a tour of Latin America and visited Venezuela on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, has also vowed that Moscow will help BRICS expand throughout the year, as well as ensuring new members “organically fit” into the group’s common goals. 

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), BRICS currently accounts for as much as 36% of global GDP in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), compared to just over 30% for the G7 group.

Top stories

RT Features

The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story FEATURE
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague
The ghosts of apartheid triggered South Africa’s case against Israel in The Hague FEATURE
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story
‘Like any Russian woman I pulled myself together’: Wife of mobilized soldier shares her story FEATURE
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Trump’s legal drama
0:00
25:37
The Al-Tanf drone strike
0:00
24:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies