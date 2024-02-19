icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine used US-made chemical weapons – Russia
19 Feb, 2024 13:08
HomeWorld News

Germany gives timeframe for Russian ‘attack’ on NATO – Bloomberg

Berlin is reportedly engaged in defense planning despite Moscow’s assurance that it will not invade NATO territory
Germany gives timeframe for Russian ‘attack’ on NATO – Bloomberg
German defense minister Boris Pistorius delivers a speech at the 2024 Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany. ©  Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Russia may attack the North Atlantic Treaty Organization within the next five to eight years, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Pistorius spoke on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. The NATO leaders and defense officials met in Germany to discuss current geopolitical problems, in particular the situation in Ukraine and military aid to Kiev.

”I can’t predict if and when an attack on NATO territory might occur,” Bloomberg quoted Pistorius as saying. “But it could happen in five to eight years,” he claimed.

According to the outlet, EU countries are increasingly alarmed over Russia’s success on the battlefield, the potential reduction in US support for the region, and the fact that they are not prepared for an attack.

On Saturday, Russian forces liberated the key town of Avdeevka in a significant battlefield victory, inflicting heavy casualties on Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian defeat came as a $60 billion emergency aid package for the country remains held up in the US Congress.

“The problem with Europe is it doesn’t provide enough of a deterrence on its own because it hasn’t taken enough of an initiative,” J.D. Vance, a Republican senator and an opponent of Ukraine aid said in Munich, as quoted by Bloomberg. “The American security blanket has allowed European security to atrophy,” he added.

West was ‘overly optimistic’ about Ukraine – NATO commander READ MORE: West was ‘overly optimistic’ about Ukraine – NATO commander

German tabloid Bild reported last month that the German Defense Ministry was developing a plan of action in case Russia attacks a NATO state following a victory in its conflict with Ukraine. In December, Bild cited the intelligence service of a European country as saying that Russia could attack Europe in the winter of 2024-25.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the same month that Russia has never had plans to attack NATO. The fears of a ‘Russian threat’ in the EU are being fueled by the US, as Washington fears losing its dominance on the European continent, Putin said.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Al-Tanf drone strike
0:00
24:28
The US is not just complicit, but an enabler of Israel’s genocide in Gaza (Prof. Avi Shlaim)
0:00
28:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies