icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2024 22:25
HomeWorld News

Top US senator wants Russia labeled ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ 

Republican hawk claims that Russian activist Alexey Navalny was “murdered” and the country must be punished for that
Top US senator wants Russia labeled ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ 
©  Drew Angerer / Getty Images

US Senator Lindsey Graham has claimed that the passing of the opposition figure Alexey Navalny in a Siberian prison was not an accident, before medical examiners have determined the exact cause of death.

Navalny, 47, collapsed during his daily walk on Friday and was later pronounced dead. The cause of death is still being established, but Western reactions “once again demonstrated their hypocrisy, cynicism and lack of principles,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said. On Sunday, Senator Graham, who on several occasions called for the assassination of President Vladimir Putin, went as far as to pin the blame on the Russian leader personally.

“Let’s make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under US law. Let’s make them pay a price for killing Navalny,” Graham told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, claiming that he already discussed the idea with two Democratic senators.

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Western reactions to Navalny’s death READ MORE: Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Western reactions to Navalny’s death

Moscow previously said that any effort to blacklist Russia as a supporter of terrorism would mark a “point of no return” in relations with the US, asking Washington to tread carefully. US President Joe Biden also signaled opposition to any such label, but back in 2021 he threatened Russia with “devastating consequences” should Navalny die in prison.

“President Biden told Putin, if something happens to Navalny, you’re going to pay a price. President Biden, I agree with you, the price they should pay is to make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism,” Graham said.

US senator repeats call to assassinate Putin READ MORE: US senator repeats call to assassinate Putin

Currently only Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria are on Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, and a bill seeking to add Russia to the list could be introduced within a week, Graham claimed.

However, all previous attempts to push through such an initiative flopped. If ever signed into law, the measure would further cut already virtually nonexistent US defense and technology exports to Russia and impose additional financial restrictions atop an existing pile of sanctions. It would also eliminate Russia’s sovereign immunity in Washington’s eyes, allowing the families of victims of alleged “state-sponsored” terrorism to sue Russia in US courts.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Shock, not therapy? Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University
0:00
29:6
Pakistan crisis: Shandana Gulzar on Biden’s coup against Imran Khan, crackdown on PTI, Gaza genocide
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies