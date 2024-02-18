icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2024 19:17
HomeWorld News

Moscow condemns neo-Nazi march in US

The ‘Blood Tribe’ group has marched through Nashville, Tennessee, openly displaying Nazi symbols and chanting offensive slogans
Moscow condemns neo-Nazi march in US
©  Social media

The US concept of freedom applies exclusively to the “forces of evil” and effectively boils down to unleashing everything that is “taboo,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said, commenting on a recent rally held by the neo-Nazi group ‘Blood Tribe’ in Nashville, Tennessee.

The group’s balaclava-clad members marched through the city on Saturday, carrying black flags bearing Nazi swastikas, while chanting anti-immigration slogans such as “Deportation saves the nation.” Some of the masked individuals wore sport shirts with assorted runic symbols commonly used by neo-Nazis worldwide, as well as the code ‘2218’, which stands the slogan ‘Bring back Adolf Hitler’.

The offensive march went on effectively unhindered, with few onlookers confronting the Blood Tribe members, Zakharova noted in a statement on the matter released Sunday. She claimed the US has consistently made an effort to whitewash the Nazis, namely by repeatedly voting against the UN General Assembly resolution condemning “glorification of Nazism” offered annually by Moscow. 

“They cite ‘violation of freedom of speech, assembly’ and so on as the official reason,” Zakharova wrote, adding that the Blood Tribe march served as a glaring example of such “freedom.”

he American concept of freedom apparently applies only to everything evil and serves the goal of “unleashing everything that was tabooed by humanity,” while resisting said evils is punishable, the spokeswoman asserted.

“It’s freedom, everyone is doing what they want. It just turns out that this applies exclusively to the forces of evil – such as neo-Nazism, gender experiments on children, legalization of drugs, Satanism, and so on,” Zakharova stated.

Of course, everyone will remain silent. And the White House, and numerous public organizations. Israel will also remain silent. This is supposedly all about something else, and not about Nazism and racism.

While the Blood Tribe rally was apparently ignored by top US officials, it received widespread condemnation in Nashville, with local authorities and lawmakers alike taking to social media to criticize the neo-Nazis.

US neo-Nazis giving up on Ukraine – Guardian READ MORE: US neo-Nazis giving up on Ukraine – Guardian

“That I even have to say this. Nazis are not welcome in Nashville. In America everyone is free to demonstrate and to say what they want, so: shame on you all! Get your hateful, dangerous, fascist, nazi nonsense off our streets and off our beautiful Public Square,” Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

William Lamberth, Tennessee State Representative (R-Portland) and House Majority Leader, expressed a similar sentiment urging the “Nazi thugs” to “go away.”

“This is Tennessee and you are not welcome here. Btw, why not show your faces so we can all see who you are? I would be willing to bet that none of you are from anywhere near here,” Lamberth suggested.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Shock, not therapy? Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University
0:00
29:6
Pakistan crisis: Shandana Gulzar on Biden’s coup against Imran Khan, crackdown on PTI, Gaza genocide
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies