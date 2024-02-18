The tech mogul has apparently concurred with entrepreneur David Sacks that people are being told Kiev “is winning when in fact it is losing”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has seemingly agreed with American investor David Sacks, who believes that the Ukraine conflict will end in a heavy defeat for Kiev, but that the West will try to spin the narrative in a way to sweep the truth under the rug.

On Sunday, Sacks published a post on X (formerly Twitter) entitled “A war of lies,” arguing that the Ukraine conflict is based on falsehoods and deceit about “how it started, how it’s going, and how it will end.”

The entrepreneur stated that citizens of Western countries are being told that “Ukraine is winning when in fact it is losing” while being lied to that Kiev’s main problem is a lack of US funding, while in reality it is the “fact the West can’t produce enough ammunition.”

According to Sacks, the deceit does not end there. “We are told that there is no opportunity to make peace when in fact we have rejected multiple opportunities for a negotiated settlement,” he said. He added that Western leaders are also lying by insisting that the longer Kiev fights, the better terms it will get, when in fact the opposite is true.

Those distortions are prolonging the conflict, which will result in Ukraine trying to mobilize more people to be fed into the “meat grinder,” leading to surging public discontent and the collapse of the Ukrainian government, the businessman predicted.

“When the war is finally lost, when the whole country lays in smoldering ruins on a funeral pyre of their own making, the liars will say: “Well we tried.”

Even then, Sacks concluded, those who lied about Ukraine would blame their misfortunes on a pro-Russian “fifth column… who stabbed the Ukrainians in the back.”

Responding to the lengthy article, Musk appeared to agree, calling it “accurate.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow and Kiev were close to settling the conflict in the spring of 2022, with Ukraine’s neutrality being one of the main items on the agenda. However, according to the Kremlin, the process was derailed by then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who convinced Kiev to keep fighting. The Russian leadership has said the door remains open to engagement with Ukraine.

Last month, in the aftermath of Kiev’s botched counteroffensive, Putin also warned that if Ukraine continued on the same political course, the country’s statehood could suffer a “very serious blow.”