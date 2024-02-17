Migrants clash with cops in the Hague (VIDEOS)

Hundreds of Eritrean rioters set cars ablaze in the Dutch city

Police in riot gear have been deployed on the streets of the Hague in an attempt to quell violent clashes that broke out between two rival groups in the Dutch city late on Saturday.

Two groups of Eritreans clashed in the Opera conference hall on Fruitweg street. After the initial confrontation, police drove out one group outside, attempting to keep them apart. However, out in the streets, the rioters threw bricks, debris and even bicycles at the Opera hall and the police, attempting to gain entry back into the building.

Police in riot gear could be seen protecting the Opera hall from hundreds of rioters, while other first responders focused on the damage already done to the building.

The rioters also set at least two police vehicles ablaze. The emergency services attempted to control the fires, while extra law enforcement officers were pulled in from surrounding areas to build up police presence.

According to local news, one group is opposed to Eritrea’s current government, while the other is pro-government.

Eritrean African immigrants burn down The Hague, Netherlands. We need mass deportations now. https://t.co/JbABEs1LL4pic.twitter.com/q9i78gRIx2 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 17, 2024

This is not the first occurrence of violence of this nature between Eritreans in Europe. More than 50 people were hurt at the Eritrea-Scandinavia festival in Stockholm in August of last year, when more than a 1,000 anti-government protesters stormed the event and fought the festival-goers, setting fire to tents and clashing with police.

By evening, the Opera hall was damaged but secured, while the row of cars in front of the building was burned out. Around 800 people took shelter inside the Opera conference hall during the riot.