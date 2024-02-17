icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Key Donbass city of Avdeevka liberated – Moscow
17 Feb, 2024 22:32
HomeWorld News

Trump supporters launch fundraiser to pay his fraud damages

An online campaign wants to cover a $354 million court judgment against the former US president
Trump supporters launch fundraiser to pay his fraud damages
FILE PHOTO ©  Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Fans of Donald Trump have started a crowdfunding campaign seeking donations to cover the $354 million that a New York judge ordered the former US president to pay for fraudulent business practices.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Trump on Friday, shortly after Judge Arthur Engoron slapped him with massive monetary damages and a three-year ban on operating his businesses in New York. In its first 24 hours, the campaign raised about $100,000, a small fraction of the fraud judgment against Trump, his companies and his adult sons.

“Let’s stand with Trump to ensure that justice prevails and that we continue to fight for a country that respects freedom, honors courage, and rewards the unwavering spirit of its people,” said Elena Cardone, the Florida businesswoman who launched the GoFundMe campaign. Thousands of Trump supporters contributed to the fundraiser, in amounts ranging from $5 to $2,500.

Critics of Trump mocked his supporters for trying to pay the legal bill of a billionaire who was found to have submitted fraudulent financial statements. Some noted that the fundraiser is in breach of GoFundMe rules, which specifically prohibit campaigns for “the legal defense of alleged financial and violent crimes.”

Trump banned from running his own businesses READ MORE: Trump banned from running his own businesses

Justice Engoron rebuked Trump and his co-defendants for a “pathological” lack of remorse and said he ordered the appointment of an independent director because he didn’t trust the Trump Organization to comply with his judgment. The judge found that Trump submitted false business reports, overstating the value of his assets to obtain favorable terms on bank loans and insurance policies. Trump disputed the court’s valuations of his properties and argued that there were no victims because all of his loans were paid back in full and on time.

Trump’s lawyers have vowed to appeal Friday’s ruling, as well as an $83 million New York City jury verdict against him last month for defaming a woman who had accused him of sexual assault. Trump, who also faces four separate criminal indictments, has claimed that President Joe Biden’s allies are using legal attacks to block him from winning back the presidency later this year.

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pakistan crisis: Shandana Gulzar on Biden’s coup against Imran Khan, crackdown on PTI, Gaza genocide
0:00
28:57
Triggering a whistleblower
0:00
22:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies