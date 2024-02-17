icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian forces withdraw from key Donbass city – commander-in-chief
17 Feb, 2024 04:26
HomeWorld News

Ecuador reverses plan to sell Russian weapons to US – RIA

Moscow previously slammed the transfer as a “rash decision” that was never authorized by the Kremlin
Ecuador reverses plan to sell Russian weapons to US – RIA
FILE PHOTO: Mil Mi-171A ©  Manfred Schmid / Getty Images

Ecuador has scrapped a planned sale of outdated Russian and Ukrainian military equipment to Washington in exchange for $200 million in new gear, according to Moscow’s envoy to the South American state. US officials had suggested the arms would then be donated to Kiev.

Speaking to RIA Novosti following a meeting with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Friday, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan said Quito had reversed course on the weapon swap, explaining that Ecuador would prefer to stay out of the conflict raging in Ukraine.

“Ecuador’s position is not to send weapons and ammunition to hot zones, but to contribute to the resolution of conflicts peacefully, through diplomatic instruments,” he said.

Pressed to clarify whether the arms transfer had been halted, Sprinchan simply answered “Yes,” adding that the decision would “become known formally at the beginning of next week.”

Moscow slams South American nation for caving in to US pressure on weapons READ MORE: Moscow slams South American nation for caving in to US pressure on weapons

Moscow had previously raised objections to the deal, under which Ecuador was to ship older Russian and Ukrainian military hardware to the US in exchange for American-made equipment worth $200 million. In comments to a local newspaper, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova argued the plan would violate Ecuador’s contracts with Russia, “including the obligation to use the supplied property for the stated purposes only and not transfer it to a third party without obtaining the appropriate agreement from the Russian side.”

The spokeswoman added that Quito had made “a rash decision… under serious pressure from outside stakeholders,” and observed that if the Russian-made equipment were truly scrap, the US would not have offered to replace it.

Russia restricts banana imports from South American country READ MORE: Russia restricts banana imports from South American country

Washington has acknowledged that it has been on the hunt for Soviet-era weapons in many parts of the world, including Latin America and the Caribbean. Last year, General Laura Richardson, who heads the US Southern Command, said the Pentagon was “working with the countries that have the Russian equipment to either donate it or switch it out for United States equipment.”

Just days after the arms transfer was originally publicized, Russia’s food safety regulator, Rosselkhoznadzor, announced a partial ban on banana imports from Ecuador, one of the world’s largest fruit exporters. The move was not explicitly linked to the dispute over the weapons, however, with officials saying they had discovered a dangerous pest in previous banana shipments from Ecuador.

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza death camp
0:00
24:36
The cost of alcoholism
0:00
22:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies