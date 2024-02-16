icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2024 18:27
HomeWorld News

Ukrainians don’t trust their new commander-in-chief – poll

A newly released study has found that General Aleksandr Syrsky enjoys far less public confidence than his predecessor
Ukrainians don’t trust their new commander-in-chief – poll
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky (right) attends a September 2022 ceremony with General Aleksandr Syrsky in Kharkov. ©  Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A newly released Ukrainian poll has revealed declining public confidence in the country’s civilian and military leadership after President Vladimir Zelensky sacked the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll, released on Thursday, showed that just 40% of Ukrainian adults trust General Alexander Syrsky, who took the helm last week. At the same time, 56% of respondents either do not trust him or do not know who he is, with the remaining 4% undecided.

By comparison, 94% of Ukrainians trust Syrsky’s predecessor, General Valery Zaluzhny, the poll found. The survey was conducted earlier this month and was more than 70% complete when Zaluzhny’s long-rumored ouster was made official. With media reports suggesting that Zelensky was poised to fire his top general, trust in Zaluzhny actually increased, rising from 92% when the same poll was conducted in December.

As the media speculates about plots to oust Zelensky, how secure is Ukraine's Western-backed leader?
Read more
As the media speculates about plots to oust Zelensky, how secure is Ukraine's Western-backed leader?

Public confidence in Zelensky has waned amid the leadership shakeup and deteriorating conditions on the battlefield. The latest KIIS survey found that 64% of Ukrainians trust their president, down from 77% in December and 90% a few months after the conflict with Russia began in February 2022. Among those interviewed after Zaluzhny was replaced, Zelensky’s approval was 60%, compared to 65% among respondents who were polled before the announcement.

KIIS also found that only 11% of Ukrainians believe the country’s affairs are “definitely” developing in the correct way. Overall, 44% see their nation as heading either “definitely” or “rather” in the right direction, down from 60% last October and 68% in May 2022.

The polling group’s executive director, Anton Grushetsky, attributed declining public confidence in Ukraine’s leadership to a combination of factors, including Zaluzhny’s exit, struggles to secure more foreign military aid, continuing corruption scandals, and a “difficult situation at the front.” He added, “It should be taken into account that the survey took place in a very hot period, so it will be possible to talk about the crystallization of a certain attitude a little later, when the emotions of all participants have cooled down.”

READ MORE: Frontline situation ‘difficult’ – Ukraine’s new top general

Critics of Zelensky, such as former Verkhovna Rada deputy Vladimir Oleinik, have suggested that the president replaced Zaluzhny with Syrsky because he did not want a potential political rival leading the troops. Zaluzhny had public approval of 82% in December, exceeding Zelensky’s rating of 72%, according to a poll conducted by online news portal Strana.ua.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief is an unpopular ‘butcher’ – Politico

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza death camp
0:00
24:36
The cost of alcoholism
0:00
22:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies