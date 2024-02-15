icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Five killed in Ukrainian missile strike on Russia’s Belgorod – governor
15 Feb, 2024 12:34
HomeWorld News

Trump pitches Ukraine aid loan

Future US assistance to Kiev could be made on “extraordinarily good terms,” the Republican presidential candidate has argued
Trump pitches Ukraine aid loan
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to supporters after speaking at a Get Out The Vote rally at the North Charleston Convention Center on February 14, 2024 in North Charleston, South Carolina © Getty Images / Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump has said future aid to Ukraine could come in the form of repayable loans, as a proposed new package for Kiev stalls in Congress amid a standoff over immigration and domestic border policy.

On Tuesday, senators passed a foreign aid package that tied enhanced policies on the US southern border to $60 billion worth of assistance for Ukraine, along with funds for Israel, Taiwan, and humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Trump, however, has called on his loyalists in the US legislature to oppose the bill, stating that Republican lawmakers should instead hold out for a “perfect” immigration deal.

Speaking to supporters in South Carolina on Wednesday, the former leader said any future assistance for Ukraine should only be rubber-stamped if it includes a means to recoup the money.

“They want to give them $60 billion more,” Trump said at a rally in North Charleston, ahead of South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary on February 24. “Do it this way. Loan them the money. If they can make it, they pay us back. If they can’t make it, they don’t have to pay us back.” 

Trump could force Ukraine to make peace – Bloomberg
Read more
Trump could force Ukraine to make peace – Bloomberg

“Why should you just hand it over to them? Do it as the form of a loan,” he added.

Trump’s pitch follows a social media post in which he proposed the idea of foreign assistance in the form of loans made on “extraordinarily good terms,” having no interest and an “unlimited life.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has generally backed assistance for Ukraine but voted against the most recent Senate aid package, endorsed Trump’s loan suggestion on Monday. The South Carolina lawmaker said in a statement that the idea would “change the paradigm” of US foreign policy and is necessary because Washington is “deeply in debt.”

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, called upon the House on Tuesday to pass the foreign aid bill “with urgency,” claiming that “the cost of inaction [is] rising every day.”

Trump’s Ukraine loan proposal appears to be in line with policy pledges to reduce US foreign spending, should he be reelected to the White House in November.

According to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous officials with knowledge of internal discussions, Trump has discussed modifying NATO so that only members that achieve defense-spending objectives would receive the full backing of the bloc.

Top stories

RT Features

A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of alcoholism
0:00
22:29
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Accepting reality
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies