14 Feb, 2024 19:07
Moscow-based footballer convicted of smuggling cocaine

Quincy Promes was convicted of importing more than 1,000kg of cocaine into the Netherlands in 2020
Quincy Promes of Spartak Moscow looks on during warm-up ahead of the Russian Cup match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and FC Spartak Moscow on November 27, 2022 at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia © Getty Images / Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spartak Moscow footballer, Dutch-born Quincy Promes, was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a court in the Netherlands on Wednesday for his involvement in a scheme to smuggle more than a thousand kilograms of cocaine into his home country.

The Amsterdam District Court found that Promes, 32, was complicit in the trafficking of 1,360kg of the narcotic in two separate shipments from Brazil in 2020, through the Belgian port of Antwerp into the Netherlands in 2020. Promes, who lives in Moscow, was convicted and sentenced in absentia in the Dutch capital.

He is not expected to return to the Netherlands in the near future, and risks arrest if he leaves Russia because of a warrant issued by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service.

Prosecutors, who sought a nine-year sentence, said in court that surveillance had detailed Promes’ direct involvement in the transportation of the cocaine, which had been hidden in shipments of sea salt. A co-suspect also received a six-year sentence.

Promes has denied all charges against him, and his legal team told Dutch media that their client intends to appeal the sentence.

In its verdict, Amsterdam District Court castigated Promes for getting involved in drug smuggling despite his status as a well-paid professional footballer.

“This makes it even more objectionable that the suspect tries to increase his wealth (and also possibly his prestige in certain circles) through involvement in international drug transports,” the court said.

Local media reports state that Promes was initially identified as a suspect after a telephone used in the trafficking operation was linked to the footballer using location data.

In a separate case last year, the former Sevilla and Ajax player was sentenced by a Dutch court, also in absentia, to 18 months in jail after he was found to have stabbed his cousin. Promes subsequently filed an appeal.

Generally regarded as one of the standout players in the Russian Premier League, Promes has made more than 200 appearances for Spartak Moscow across two spells with the Russian giants, scoring more than 110 goals.

In addition to his Russian Premier League winners medal from 2016-17, Promes was selected by fans as the league’s best player in the 2021-22 season. He has won 50 caps for the Netherlands national team.

