icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel launches ‘series of airstrikes’ on Lebanon
14 Feb, 2024 12:28
HomeWorld News

Israel launches ‘series of airstrikes’ on Lebanon

The attack came hours after an Israeli citizen was killed by a rocket fired from its northern neighbor
Israel launches ‘series of airstrikes’ on Lebanon
Smoke rises after Israeli airstrike on the mountainous areas around Rachaya Al Foukhar and Kfarhamam villages of Hasbaya District of the Nabatieh Governorate in Lebanon on November 04, 2023 © Getty Images / Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel said on Wednesday that it has begun a “series of strikes” in Lebanon, in a move that will likely elevate fears of a major military confrontation between the two neighbors following months of cross-border violence.

The Israeli military did not immediately offer further details of the airstrikes, which came hours after at least one Israeli citizen was killed and a further seven were injured in a rocket attack launched from Lebanon.

Footage from within Lebanon circulating on social media appears to show areas in the south of the country damaged by the strikes, including in Nabatieh Governorate – deeper into Lebanese territory than many previous attacks.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that has had near-daily exchanges of fire with Israeli forces since the onset of the war in Gaza four months ago, did not immediately claim responsibility for the rocket attacks into Israel earlier on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah said rockets fired from Lebanese territory would end “when the attack on Gaza stops and there is a ceasefire” between its Palestinian allies and Israel.

“If they [Israel] broaden the confrontation, we will do the same,” Nasrallah declared in a televised statement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat
Old man behind the wheel: The life and death of the USSR’s last gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Accepting reality
0:00
26:22
How will abortion impact the 2024 election?
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies