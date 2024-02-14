Israel launches ‘series of airstrikes’ on Lebanon

The attack came hours after an Israeli citizen was killed by a rocket fired from its northern neighbor

Israel said on Wednesday that it has begun a “series of strikes” in Lebanon, in a move that will likely elevate fears of a major military confrontation between the two neighbors following months of cross-border violence.

The Israeli military did not immediately offer further details of the airstrikes, which came hours after at least one Israeli citizen was killed and a further seven were injured in a rocket attack launched from Lebanon.

Footage from within Lebanon circulating on social media appears to show areas in the south of the country damaged by the strikes, including in Nabatieh Governorate – deeper into Lebanese territory than many previous attacks.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group that has had near-daily exchanges of fire with Israeli forces since the onset of the war in Gaza four months ago, did not immediately claim responsibility for the rocket attacks into Israel earlier on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah said rockets fired from Lebanese territory would end “when the attack on Gaza stops and there is a ceasefire” between its Palestinian allies and Israel.



“If they [Israel] broaden the confrontation, we will do the same,” Nasrallah declared in a televised statement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW