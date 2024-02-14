icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US border and immigration chief impeached
14 Feb, 2024 02:06
HomeWorld News

Blast rocks Iran’s key gas pipeline (VIDEOS)

A massive fireball and column of smoke were captured in videos circulating online
Blast rocks Iran’s key gas pipeline (VIDEOS)
©  X

A large blast has erupted at a gas pipeline in Central Iran, the Mehr News Agency reported, citing local officials. Evaluation teams have been dispatched to the area to survey the damage.

The explosion erupted in the early hours of Wednesday morning near the city of Borujen, some 64km (39 miles) south of the provincial capital of Shahr-e Kord, according to Mehr, which cited the local city administration and fire officials.

”The terrible sound and then the fire was caused by the explosion of the main gas transmission line of the country (line 65) between Halvai pass and Beldaji highway, and fortunately, until this moment, no one was injured or injured. There were no casualties,” Ismail Yazdani, the commander of Borujen’s fire department and security services, was quoted as saying.

Footage making the rounds on social media purported to show the aftermath of the blast, with a bright fireball and tower of smoke seen rising into the sky.

Top stories

RT Features

Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat
Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat
Old Man Behind the Wheel: The Life and Death of the USSR’s Last Gerontocrat FEATURE
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR
Russian nationalist and staunch anti-Soviet: The legacy of Solzhenitsyn 50 years after his deportation from the USSR FEATURE
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How will abortion impact the 2024 election?
0:00
24:45
‘Biden is a tool of the warfare state, Trump won’t end forever wars in a 2nd term’ (David Stockman)
0:00
29:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies