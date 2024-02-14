Blast rocks Iran’s key gas pipeline (VIDEOS)

A massive fireball and column of smoke were captured in videos circulating online

A large blast has erupted at a gas pipeline in Central Iran, the Mehr News Agency reported, citing local officials. Evaluation teams have been dispatched to the area to survey the damage.

The explosion erupted in the early hours of Wednesday morning near the city of Borujen, some 64km (39 miles) south of the provincial capital of Shahr-e Kord, according to Mehr, which cited the local city administration and fire officials.

”The terrible sound and then the fire was caused by the explosion of the main gas transmission line of the country (line 65) between Halvai pass and Beldaji highway, and fortunately, until this moment, no one was injured or injured. There were no casualties,” Ismail Yazdani, the commander of Borujen’s fire department and security services, was quoted as saying.

— 🇮🇷 BREAKING: Huge explosion of a gas pipeline between the cities of Shahrekord and Borujen in IranThe explosion and its aftermath are so large that they could be seen from a distance as far away as 60km. Middle_East_Spectator pic.twitter.com/3Givo8RBOd — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) February 13, 2024

Footage making the rounds on social media purported to show the aftermath of the blast, with a bright fireball and tower of smoke seen rising into the sky.