icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2024 01:19
HomeWorld News

Female suspect behind Lakewood Church shooting killed – police

The assailant was shot dead by two off-duty officers, Houston’s top law enforcement official said
Female suspect behind Lakewood Church shooting killed – police
Houston Police officers outside Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas on February 11, 2024. ©  Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle / AP

The attacker who opened fire inside a packed evangelical Chrsitian church in Houston on, Texas on Sunday was a woman who enter the building with a young child, police said on Sunday. They confirmed that the shooter was killed at the scene by off-duty officers.

The female suspect entered the Lakewood Church at around 1:53 pm local time, wearing a trench coat with a backpack and armed with a long rifle, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. The woman was roughly 30-35 years old and accompanied by “a small child approximately 4-to-5 years old.”

At some point during the service, the woman opened fire. Two off-duty officers – a Houstin police officer and an agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission – shot the assailant, who died at the scene. The child she was with has been injured in the firefight.

One dead and five wounded in Istanbul ‘terrorist attack’ (VIDEO)
Read more
One dead and five wounded in Istanbul ‘terrorist attack’ (VIDEO)

“Unfortunately a 5-year-old kid was hit and is in critical condition at our local hospital,” Finner said, adding that the child’s relationship to the shooter is unclear. One of the churchgoers – a 57-year-old man – was shot in the leg and is now also receiving treatment.

According to the police chief, the attacker claimed that she had a bomb, but no explosives have been found. Finner did not release any additional information about the shooter and did not comment on her possible motives.

The church has an average attendance of 45,000 people, according to the media. It was founded in 1959 by pastor John Osteen and is currently run by his son Joel and Joel’s wife Victoria.

Top stories

RT Features

Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty
Moscow streaming: How Western sanctions helped Russia regain cultural sovereignty FEATURE
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm
Fintech face-off: How India’s central bank cracked the whip on e-wallet giant Paytm FEATURE
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy
West ‘spares no effort’ to undermine Moscow’s dialogue with New Delhi – Russian envoy ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hostage to themselves? Seyed Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature & Orientalism, University of Tehran
0:00
29:42
Cornel West: Biden is an enabler of genocide in Gaza, US empire is in decay and must be dismantled
0:00
28:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies