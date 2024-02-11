icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2024 23:04
Pentagon chief in hospital due to ‘emergent bladder issue’

Lloyd Austin has sought urgent treatment for the second time this year
Pentagon chief in hospital due to ‘emergent bladder issue’
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pauses speaks at a press conference in Washington, DC on February 1, 2024. ©  Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized over a medical emergency on Sunday, the Pentagon announced.

According to Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder, Austin was “transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue.”

Austin is “retaining the functions and duties of his office,” the spokesman said, adding that Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks is on standby.

Ryder said that the White House and Congress have been notified about the hospitalization.

Austin underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer on December 22. He was then hospitalized for two weeks in early January due to “complications,” the Pentagon said.

The Defense Department was criticized for the way Austin’s January hospital stay was handled, after it was revealed that the Pentagon had not properly informed President Joe Biden until several days later.

READ MORE: Pentagon chief admits attempting to hide illness from Biden

“I have apologized directly to President Biden and I’ve told him that I’m deeply sorry for not letting him know immediately that I received a heavy diagnosis and was getting treatment,” Austin said at the time. He added that he “never directed anyone” to keep the White House in the dark about his hospitalization.

