11 Feb, 2024 21:53
Police respond to ‘active shooter’ at Texas megachurch

Gunfire was heard at the Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday, witnesses said
Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. ©  Wikimedia

Several police units were dispatched following reports of a shooting at a large evangelical church in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

“There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene,” pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church said in a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter).”Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

Harris Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on X that the “shooter is down.” He added that the suspect was shot by law enforcement.

The officer did not immediately say if anyone else was hurt.

The witnesses told local media that someone had opened fire as Spanish-speaking service was about to begin at 2 pm. One man was quoted by ABC13 News as saying that he heard 20 to 30 gunshots when ran out of the building.

The church has an average attendance of 45,000 people, according to the media. It was founded in 1959 by pastor John Osteen and is currently run by his son Joel.

