2 dead after private jet crashes onto highway in Florida (VIDEOS)

A Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft was carrying five people, the authorities said.

A Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet crashed onto a highway in Florida on Friday. At least two people were killed, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said there are three survivors.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crash occurred at the Interstate 75 near Naples around 3:15 pm local time. The jet had five people on board.

Local media reported that the jet collided with a vehicle.

The plane was traveling from Ohio State Executive Airport to Naples Airport.

NBC2 News cited a dispatch from Air Traffic Control as saying that the pilot told them that both engines were lost on the twin-engine jet.

Videos filmed by multiple motorists show the wreck engulfed in flames.

Plane crash on I-75 in Naples, Fl 😳 Video credit @JobaRobinsonpic.twitter.com/cg4pgsUYWa — Maria Ducato (@mariaducato) February 9, 2024

Had a plane just land RIGHT in front of us on I-75 pic.twitter.com/z6lSVkc9JV — bri (@B_Walker97) February 9, 2024

The doomed plane belonged to Hop-a-Jet, a local charter company, the Daily Beast reported, citing online flight records.