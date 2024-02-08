icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin: LIVE UPDATES
8 Feb, 2024 20:46
Tucker Carlson posts first photo with Putin

The conservative reporter’s sit-down with the Russian president airs later on Thursday evening
Tucker Carlson speaks at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, November 17, 2022 ©  AFP / Jason Koerner

American journalist Tucker Carlson has shared the first image from his highly-anticipated interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The full discussion airs on Thursday at 6pm EST on Carlson’s website.

In a post to his Instagram account on Thursday afternoon, Carlson shared an image, apparently taken in the Kremlin, of himself and Putin sitting on opposing chairs.

Carlson explained that he wanted to talk to the Russian leader because “Americans have the right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in,” he said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that the interview had taken place, noting that Carlson’s stance on the conflict was neither pro-Russian nor pro-Ukrainian. Putin, Peskov said, had “no desire” to speak to Western media outlets that have “completely one-sided” opinions and “aren’t even trying to be impartial.”

Carlson has been condemned by pro-Ukrainian pundits and politicians for speaking to Putin, with former US Representative Adam Kinzinger branding him “a traitor” and neoconservative writer Bill Kristol urging American authorities to prevent him from returning home, “until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

Carlson predicted that Western governments “will certainly do their best to censor” the interview because “they are afraid of information they can’t control.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Americans listening to the interview “shouldn’t take at face value anything” that Putin says.

