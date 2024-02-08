Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin: LIVE UPDATES

The conservative American journalist has visited Moscow to speak with the Russian leader

Conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson is about to stream an interview he conducted with with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday. The conversation will also be published on Carlson’s own network and broadcast on X (formerly Twitter).

Western media outlets “lie to their readers and viewers” by promoting Kiev’s position while downplaying Russia’s, Carlson claimed. “That’s wrong. Americans have the right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in,” he said in a video on X on Tuesday.

Carlson added that he wanted to talk to Putin because it is his “duty to inform people,” especially with regard to the Ukraine conflict, since the US is Kiev’s biggest military backer.

News of Carlson’s visit to Moscow triggered criticism in Western media, while some politicians have called for the former Fox News host to be slapped with sanctions. However, an EU Council source told the Russian TASS news agency that sanctions against Carlson are off the table for now.