Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin: LIVE UPDATES
Conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson is about to stream an interview he conducted with with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday. The conversation will also be published on Carlson’s own network and broadcast on X (formerly Twitter).
Western media outlets “lie to their readers and viewers” by promoting Kiev’s position while downplaying Russia’s, Carlson claimed. “That’s wrong. Americans have the right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in,” he said in a video on X on Tuesday.
Carlson added that he wanted to talk to Putin because it is his “duty to inform people,” especially with regard to the Ukraine conflict, since the US is Kiev’s biggest military backer.
News of Carlson’s visit to Moscow triggered criticism in Western media, while some politicians have called for the former Fox News host to be slapped with sanctions. However, an EU Council source told the Russian TASS news agency that sanctions against Carlson are off the table for now.
08 February 202421:21 GMT
According to news website Femafor, Carlson met with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden in Moscow on Thursday. Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 and became a Russian citizen in 2022.
Carlson also reportedly recorded an interview with Tara Reade, a former Senate aide who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault. Biden has denied her allegations. Reade moved to Russia in 2023, citing security concerns.
- 21:19 GMT
Putin rarely grants one-on-one interviews to the foreign press. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the Russian leader has “no desire” to speak to Western media that has “completely one-sided” opinions and does not try to uphold “even a semblance of impartiality.”
- 21:08 GMT
The American journalist recorded the interview during an unannounced visit to Moscow. During his trip to the Russian capital, he attended an international expo and a ballet performance in the Bolshoi Theatre, according to local media.
Carlson was also spotted at a fast food restaurant and a large retail store. He reportedly left Moscow on early Thursday morning.
- 20:29 GMT
The interview with Vladimir Putin will be released at 6pm EST (11pm GMT) on Thursday, Tucker Carlson has said. The journalist has posted a first photo from the conversation on his Instagram.