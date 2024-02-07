US Senate fails to back more funding for Ukraine

The motion to proceed the package was defeated by a 49-50 vote on Wednesday

Republicans in the US Senate have blocked a bill that would have allowed for more funding for Ukraine on Wednesday.

Most GOP legislators voted against the bill, according to the Hill. Democrats Ed Markey, Bob Menendez, Alex Padilla and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Bernie Sanders – an independent from Vermont – joined the Republicans who refused to back the legislation.

The $118 billion package included $60 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion in military assistance for Israel. It also would have granted President Joe Biden the power to shut down the border with Mexico and expedited the asylum review process.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW