icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2024 18:57
HomeWorld News

US soldiers arrested for gay pride flag thefts

One of the suspects could face up to six years behind bars for stealing the rainbow banner
US soldiers arrested for gay pride flag thefts
A gay pride flag hangs outside a business in Wilton Manors, Florida, January 17, 2024 ©  AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Two US soldiers have been arrested and charged with larceny and “bias” for repeatedly stealing LGBTQ pride flags from outside a lesbian couple’s house in Virginia. One of the allegedly bigoted bandits wore a cowboy hat as he made off with his rainbow-colored trophy.

Police in Arlington County received reports of a series of thefts from the women’s house between last September and this January. “In each incident,” the Arlington County Police Department said in a statement last week, “a male suspect approached the property during the early morning hours and stole a Pride flag from outside the residence before leaving the scene.”

Two US Army soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Myer were arrested on Friday. Specialist Matthew Henshaw was charged with three counts of Petit Larceny and three counts of  “bias-motivated” unlawful entry for three of the thefts, while Private First Class Joseph Digregorio was charged with a single count of Petit Larceny for one theft.

Why the US can’t find enough troops to feed its imperial ambitions
Read more
Why the US can’t find enough troops to feed its imperial ambitions

According to Virginia law, a person commits a “bias-motivated” unlawful entry when they intentionally target a property based on the race, gender, or sexual orientation of the property owner. If convicted, Henshaw faces up to 12 months in prison and/or a $2,500 fine for each count. Each count of Petit Larceny carries the same penalty.

Michelle Logan, whose flags were stolen, told Military.com that she lives at the property with her girlfriend. She said that three incidents were captured on her Ring security camera, with the suspect wearing a cowboy hat in one encounter. 

Both soldiers are members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard. The 3rd Infantry Regiment is the Army’s premier ceremonial unit, and carries out burials at Arlington National Cemetery.

“As this remains an active investigation, it would be too early to speculate on what repercussions the soldiers might face,” an army spokesman told Military.com in a statement. “We recognize the value of diversity and equality, and the actions of those involved do not represent the values and character of The Old Guard or our Army,” the spokesman added.

The Pentagon’s embrace of “diversity” has angered many within the ranks. Lawmakers in Republican-run states condemned the Department of Veterans Affairs for ordering pride flags to be flown at its cemeteries and hospitals last year, while conservatives have blamed the military’s teaching of ‘critical race theory’ and efforts to scrap gendered language for its ongoing recruiting crisis.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
An uncensored conversation with Alex Jones
0:00
26:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies