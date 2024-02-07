icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2024 14:37
Biden’s ‘Ukraine tie’ outrageous – former US presidential candidate

The president’s choice of apparel shows the “sick psychology” of the links between Washington and Kiev, Vivek Ramaswamy says
Biden’s ‘Ukraine tie’ outrageous – former US presidential candidate
US President Joe Biden speaks during a Black History Month reception at the East Room of the White House on February 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. ©  Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

US President Joe Biden’s decision to wear a tie with the colors of the Ukrainian flag is truly bewildering given that Vladimir Zelensky has never done such a thing despite receiving billions of dollars worth of aid from Washington, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said.

On Tuesday, Biden urged US lawmakers to “immediately” pass a long-debated $118 billion bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine. It also includes $20 billion to enhance border security, in line with Republicans’ long-standing demands. However, many GOP members still opposed the bill, arguing that it does not do enough.

The US leader made the statement while wearing a tie with yellow and blue stripes – the colors of Ukraine’s national flag, as well as a lapel pin with crossed Ukrainian and US flags. He declared that Kiev was “in dire straits right now” as it faces increased pressure from Russia.

Biden’s choice of tie triggered backlash, most notably from Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican who dropped out of the White House race last month to endorse former US President Donald Trump’s bid in the 2024 election.

Biden demands Congress pass Ukraine funding

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Ramaswamy remarked that Biden “is wearing the flag of another country whose bills we’re footing,” while Zelensky has never worn the flag of the nation from which it is receiving the funding. “Says a lot about the sick psychology of this relationship,” he added.

The criticism was echoed by Lavern Spicer, a Republican running for Congress in Florida, who called Biden a “traitor.” She wondered how Americans had been able to tolerate the US leader for three years, calling on voters to “kick his senile a** out.”

Rich Zeoli, a conservative talk show host, jokingly suggested that Biden had received his Ukraine tie for “being employee of the month in 2015.” He was referring to allegations that the Biden family and their associates took over $20 million through shell companies in several countries, including Russia and Ukraine, while Biden served as vice president.

READ MORE: Trump rival wants US out of NATO – Politico

Meanwhile, American investor David Sacks recalled that the president had said in the spring of 2023 that Russia had no chance of prevailing in the conflict, but now, almost a year later, he had to wear the Ukrainian colors to show that Kiev was “in dire straits.”

His comments came in the wake of Kiev’s botched counteroffensive last year, which failed to gain any ground. Russia has described Ukraine’s losses as catastrophic, estimating its casualties at 215,000 troops in 2023 alone.

