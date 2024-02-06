icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2024 09:12
EU state considers banning Facebook for government workers – media

The Netherlands has concerns about data security on Meta’s social media platform
The Dutch government may ban public servants from using Facebook due to concerns over data security on the platform, De Telegraaf newspaper reported on Monday. Digitalization Minister Alexandra van Huffelen told the outlet that a formal report on the issue was pending.

She said the government had long-standing reservations about how Meta, the social network’s US parent company, handles sensitive user information. Last November, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) was asked to advise whether government officials should be using Facebook. It is expected to issue a response soon, added van Huffelen.  

Sources told De Telegraaf that a memo imposing a ban was already being prepared after Dutch officials considered Meta’s reaction to their concerns to be inadequate. Preparations are being made at government level to disengage the platform, the report claimed.

Last year, the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte banned government officials from installing the video-sharing app TikTok on their work phones, citing concerns about possible espionage. The service is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance.

The move heralded the introduction of a list of apps pre-approved for government devices. Officials indicated at the time that Facebook and Instagram – another Meta platform – could be removed from the list in the future.

Last week, van Huffelen posted what she called her last-ever update on X (formerly Twitter), a platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. She told national media that the decision was personal and motivated by X’s refusal to comply with EU data laws.

“That is also the line we have always chosen with Facebook,” she told NU.nl. “We speak to them if they do not comply with the rules. We then have a conversation to see whether they are working on it. But with Musk, that conversation never happened. He is not open to it.”

READ MORE: Kremlin hails repatriation of tech giant

A number of EU officials have blasted the American entrepreneur for his self-proclaimed championing of free speech. Critics claim that his stance has resulted in the spread of misinformation on X. Brussels launched an investigation into the platform in December.

