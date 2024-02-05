Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer

The disease was discovered as the monarch was examined for benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace has revealed

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

In a statement, the Palace said the health issue was discovered during the king’s recent hospital visit for his enlarged prostate. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read, stressing that it was not prostate cancer.

No further information on the exact type of cancer, its stage, or its prognosis has been provided.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement read.

The monarch remains “wholly positive about his treatment” and is looking forward to “returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” it added. The king has made the decision to make his diagnosis public in order to avoid “speculation,” as well as to raise cancer awareness “for all those around the world” affected by the disease, the palace added.

Charles acceded to the British throne at the age of 73 on September 8, 2022, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after her more than 70-year reign.