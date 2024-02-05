icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US unleashes strikes across Middle East: LIVE UPDATES
5 Feb, 2024 19:45
HomeWorld News

Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer

The disease was discovered as the monarch was examined for benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace has revealed
Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Paul Ellis

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

In a statement, the Palace said the health issue was discovered during the king’s recent hospital visit for his enlarged prostate. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read, stressing that it was not prostate cancer.

No further information on the exact type of cancer, its stage, or its prognosis has been provided.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement read.

Cancer cases set to soar by 77% – WHO READ MORE: Cancer cases set to soar by 77% – WHO

The monarch remains “wholly positive about his treatment” and is looking forward to “returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” it added. The king has made the decision to make his diagnosis public in order to avoid “speculation,” as well as to raise cancer awareness “for all those around the world” affected by the disease, the palace added.

Charles acceded to the British throne at the age of 73 on September 8, 2022, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after her more than 70-year reign.

Top stories

RT Features

On the brink of disaster: Israel threatens Lebanon with war – what could go wrong?
On the brink of disaster: Israel threatens Lebanon with war – what could go wrong? FEATURE
Russia’s Hollywood: The legendary film studio Mosfilm celebrates its 100th anniversary
Russia’s Hollywood: The legendary film studio Mosfilm celebrates its 100th anniversary FEATURE
Get the Zuck out of here: 20 years later, the once revolutionary Facebook is a hotbed of unreliability and misinformation
Get the Zuck out of here: 20 years later, the once revolutionary Facebook is a hotbed of unreliability and misinformation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

On the brink of disaster: Israel threatens Lebanon with war – what could go wrong?
On the brink of disaster: Israel threatens Lebanon with war – what could go wrong? FEATURE
Russia’s Hollywood: The legendary film studio Mosfilm celebrates its 100th anniversary
Russia’s Hollywood: The legendary film studio Mosfilm celebrates its 100th anniversary FEATURE
Get the Zuck out of here: 20 years later, the once revolutionary Facebook is a hotbed of unreliability and misinformation
Get the Zuck out of here: 20 years later, the once revolutionary Facebook is a hotbed of unreliability and misinformation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Argentina’s unique new leader
0:00
25:49
Ecuador in crisis: How the US, IMF and mafia took over the country (Andrés Arauz)
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies