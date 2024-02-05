US Senate unveils new bill with $60bn for Ukraine

Kiev may get three times more cash than allocated for US border security

The United States Senate released the text of the long-awaited national security supplemental that pairs provisions for tougher border security with foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Sunday. The initial vote on the legislation is expected by midweek.

Out of the $118 billion package, some $60 billion is allocated for military aid to Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, and $4.8 billion to support Indo-Pacific “partners” against China.

Further $10 billion will go towards humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine.

The cost of the border policy changes comes to $20 billion which would cover transportation for deportation, shelters, and more than 4,000 new asylum officers.

In a statement released on Sunday, President Biden expressed his “strong support” for the legislation, claiming that the agreement was reached “on a bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades.”

Biden also addressed two other “important priorities” that would allow the United States and partners “to continue our vital work,” referring to aid for Ukraine and Israel, urging the Congress to “swiftly pass” the bill.