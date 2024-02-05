icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2024 01:32
Kiev may get three times more cash than allocated for US border security
US Senate unveils new bill with $60bn for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO ©  Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The United States Senate released the text of the long-awaited national security supplemental that pairs provisions for tougher border security with foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Sunday. The initial vote on the legislation is expected by midweek.

Out of the $118 billion package, some $60 billion is allocated for military aid to Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, and $4.8 billion to support Indo-Pacific “partners” against China.

Further $10 billion will go towards humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine.

The cost of the border policy changes comes to $20 billion which would cover transportation for deportation, shelters, and more than 4,000 new asylum officers.

In a statement released on Sunday, President Biden expressed his “strong support” for the legislation, claiming that the agreement was reached “on a bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades.”

Biden also addressed two other “important priorities” that would allow the United States and partners “to continue our vital work,” referring to aid for Ukraine and Israel, urging the Congress to “swiftly pass” the bill.

