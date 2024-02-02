US retaliates for American deaths
The Pentagon has commenced its retaliation for a drone attack that killed three US troops at a secretive base in Jordan, launching airstrikes that hit dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.
Washington’s latest bombings started around midnight on Saturday local time and struck more than 85 Iranian-linked targets, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed in a statement. “Numerous aircraft,” including long-range bombers flown from the US, were deployed in the operation.
The bombings come nearly one week after a drone packed with explosives struck Tower 22, a US base in Jordan located near the Syrian and Iraqi borders, killing three soldiers and wounding more than 40 others. That attack, which the US blamed on the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, marked the first deaths of American troops in a wave of assaults triggered by the Israel-Hamas war.
US defense chief Lloyd Austin has warned that American forces are just getting started in a new bombing campaign against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.
“This is the start of our response,” Austin said in a statement. “The president has directed additional actions to hold the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards) and affiliated militias accountable for their attacks on US and coalition forces. These will unfold at times and places of our choosing.” He added that Washington doesn’t seek a war in the Middle East, “but the president and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces.”
The airstrikes came hours after President Joe Biden attended a ceremony marking the arrival in the US of the troops who were killed in Jordan. The flag-draped coffins were removed from a transport plane at Dover Air Force Base in Biden’s home state of Delaware.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that US forces have begun a new bombing campaign in the Middle East, saying that the operation involved “numerous aircraft,” including long-range bombers flown from the US, which dropped over 125 “precision munitions” on their targets.
Those targets were located across Syria and Iraq – but not Iran – and included command and control centers, intelligence sites, weapons caches, and supply-chain facilities of Iranian-backed militias, as well as “their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against US and coalition forces,” according to CENTCOM.
American forces have reportedly commenced a series of airstrikes in Syria and Iraq in response to assaults on American military bases in the region in recent months, including a drone attack that killed three US soldiers and wounded more than 40 others.