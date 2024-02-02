US retaliates for American deaths

Washington has launched a new bombing campaign against Iranian-backed fighters in Iraq and Syria

The Pentagon has commenced its retaliation for a drone attack that killed three US troops at a secretive base in Jordan, launching airstrikes that hit dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.

Washington’s latest bombings started around midnight on Saturday local time and struck more than 85 Iranian-linked targets, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed in a statement. “Numerous aircraft,” including long-range bombers flown from the US, were deployed in the operation.

The bombings come nearly one week after a drone packed with explosives struck Tower 22, a US base in Jordan located near the Syrian and Iraqi borders, killing three soldiers and wounding more than 40 others. That attack, which the US blamed on the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, marked the first deaths of American troops in a wave of assaults triggered by the Israel-Hamas war.