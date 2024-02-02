Architect of Russia sanctions quits – Bloomberg

Elizabeth Rosenberg is reportedly leaving the US Treasury Department for the private sector

One of the main architects of the US sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict is leaving her position, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Elizabeth Rosenberg is departing the US Treasury to pursue opportunities in the private sector, according to the media outlet.

Rosenberg was part of a core group of officials who have worked on sanctions against Moscow, including the freezing of sovereign bank assets as well as the price cap on Russian oil, according to the news agency.

She also reportedly toured some 25 countries in a bid to push governments to comply with Washington’s punitive measures.

Friday will be Rosenberg’s last day as assistant secretary covering terrorist financing and financial crimes, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Treasury website, the outgoing official was “responsible for leading and coordinating anti-money laundering policy, counter-terrorist financing… and the use of targeted financial measures to advance US national security.”

As well as the sanctions imposed on Russia, Rosenberg is said to have played a significant role in overseeing measures against Libya, Syria, and Burma during her time in the position.

Washington and its allies have slapped Russia with a slew of sanctions since the start of Moscow’s military offensive against Kiev in February 2022, although they have failed to cripple the Russian economy. Several top-ranking Western and Ukrainian officials have since acknowledged that the sanctions have proved less effective than expected, partly citing the refusal of China and other Global South nations to toe the Western line.

Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that the bloc’s sanctions against Russia have failed to weaken its resolve in the Ukraine conflict, with no “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Citing three anonymous diplomatic sources, Reuters reported on Wednesday that the European Commission will start informal high-level meetings with member states on Saturday to thrash out a 13th batch of sanctions against Russia. Brussels is said to be hoping to roll out the measures by the second anniversary of the conflict on February 24.

The proposal will likely focus on clamping down on sanctions circumvention and the elimination of loopholes, the news agency said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently insisted that the national economy is in good shape despite sanctions, and is even expanding.