icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US troops killed in the Middle East — Live Updates
29 Jan, 2024 09:51
HomeWorld News

Houthis claim missile attack on US warship

USS Lewis B. Puller was targeted in the Gulf of Aden, the Yemeni armed group has said
Houthis claim missile attack on US warship
FILE PHOTO: USS Lewis B. Puller expeditionary mobile base vessel © Wikipedia / US Navy

Houthi militants fired a missile at a US warship in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, a spokesman for the Yemen-based group has claimed. He described the incident as the latest response to American “aggression” in the region.

The attack, targeting the USS Lewis B. Puller expeditionary mobile base vessel, took place on Sunday evening, Yahya Saree said in a Telegram post later the same day. The spokesman did not specify if the missile had hit the vessel.

The warship in question was providing logistical support to the US forces participating in “the aggression” against Yemen, and was targeted as part of Houthi measures to protect the country, Saree stated.

The militant group will continue to strike commercial ships in the region until Israeli ends its attacks on Gaza and the blockade of the Palestinian enclave is lifted, the spokesman added.

The US military has yet to officially comment on the alleged attack. However, an unnamed American defense official told the AP there have been no reports of USS Lewis B. Puller being targeted.

US destroys Houthi anti-ship missile
Read more
US destroys Houthi anti-ship missile

Since mid-October, the Houthis have launched multiple drones and missiles targeting Israeli-bound vessels off the coast of Yemen, disrupting shipping along key routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The US and the UK subsequently launched airstrikes against the group to reduce its ability to strike ships. However, they thus far appear to have been unable to prevent Houthis attacks.

On Wednesday, Saree claimed that “a number of our ballistic missiles have reached their targets” amid clashes between Houthi forces and US warships protecting commercial vessels.

The US Central Command said on Saturday that it had intercepted an anti-ship missile fired by the group that posed an “imminent threat” to ships navigating the area.

On Sunday, the UN said that freight through the Suez Canal has plummeted by 45% in the past two months amid Houthi attacks and retaliatory airstrikes by the US and UK.

READ MORE: Freight via Suez Canal down 45% – UN

“We are very concerned,” Jan Hoffmann, chief of trade logistics at the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), told reporters. “We are seeing delays, higher costs, higher greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US Army War College Prof. John Nagl challenged on Israel’s slaughter in Gaza, Ukraine proxy war
0:00
29:16
CrossTalk Bullhorns: ICJ ruling – game changer?
0:00
25:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies