icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jan, 2024 03:39
HomeWorld News

NATO won’t defend US – Trump

The former president doesn’t believe that the allies will honor their commitments
NATO won’t defend US – Trump
French soldiers during a NATO exercise in southern Germany on September 14, 2023. ©  Christof Stache / AFP

NATO will not come to the rescue if the US gets attacked, former President Donald Trump said on Saturday, continuing his tradition of criticizing the Western alliance. 

According to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, an armed attack against one member state must be considered an attack against all of them. Trump said he does not count on the allies to rush to defend his country, however. 

“We’re paying for NATO, and we don’t get so much out of it,” Trump told a crowd of supporters at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“And you know – I hate to tell you this about NATO – if we ever needed their help, let’s say we were attacked, I don’t believe they’d be there,” the former president said. “I know the people.” 

The statement follows a long history of complaints leveled by Trump at the US-led alliance during and after his presidency. He famously ruffled many feathers in Brussels by claiming in 2017 that NATO was “obsolete.” He later repeatedly chastised Germany and other American allies for what he said was not spending enough on defense.

Biden racing to get money to Ukraine before possible Trump victory – CNN
Read more
Biden racing to get money to Ukraine before possible Trump victory – CNN

Similarly, Trump criticized President Joe Biden for providing military aid to Ukraine during its conflict with Russia. “We don’t have ammunition for ourselves, [yet] we’re giving away so much,” he said last year.

Trump also promised to end the fighting between Moscow and Kiev within “24 hours” and restore peace in the region if re-elected. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, however, said that Trump’s claim was unrealistic. Asked by NBC News in November if he believed that Trump would continue supporting Ukraine, Zelensky replied: “Really, I don’t know.”

Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican Party’s nomination as their candidate against Biden. This month, he comfortably came first in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, forcing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to drop out. Former US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, is now Trump’s sole Republican rival.

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Whistleblowing on domestic violence
0:00
26:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies