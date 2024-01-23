icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2024 13:47
HomeWorld News

Putin and Xi ‘love their countries’ – Trump

President Joe Biden, by contrast, is “grossly incompetent,” the Republican candidate has said
Putin and Xi ‘love their countries’ – Trump
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, January 22, 2024 ©  AP / Matt Rourke

Former US President Donald Trump has described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as “very intelligent men” who “love their country.” Trump frequently praises the two leaders, and insists that he is the only presidential candidate capable of standing toe-to-toe with them.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Trump said that Putin and Xi “whether you like it or not [are] very intelligent men, very powerful men, and very vicious men too.”

“They love their country more” than US President Joe Biden does, Trump continued, adding that the 81-year-old Democrat is “not capable” of negotiating with either.

“We have a man as our president who is grossly incompetent,” Trump told the conservative network. “He can’t put two sentences together, he can’t walk off the stage, he can’t find the stairs… he’s destroying this country.”

Trump renews vow to quickly end Ukraine crisis
Read more
Trump renews vow to quickly end Ukraine crisis

Trump took a hard stance toward China while in office, but spoke warmly of Xi once Washington and Beijing struck a tentative trade deal in 2020. Trump met with Putin in Helsinki in 2018, and again at the following year’s G20 summit in Osaka, but his efforts to build what he called a “very good relationship” with the Russian president were stymied by the so-called ‘Russiagate’ investigation, which after two years failed to turn up any evidence of “Russian meddling” in the 2016 US presidential election or “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

If elected president in November, Trump has claimed that he could end the conflict in Ukraine “within 24 hours” by sitting Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky down and negotiating a deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow had not been in contact with Trump, and “has no idea” how his proposal could be accomplished.

Nevertheless, Trump maintains that neither Biden nor his last remaining Republican opponent, Nikki Haley, would have the mettle to negotiate with Putin or Xi. Haley, he said at a campaign rally on Friday, “is not tough enough, not smart enough, and was not respected enough” to deal with such “very fine people.”

“It’s good to get along with people like Putin and like others… it’s good to get along with people that have massive nuclear weapons,” Trump told Fox News last week.

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Congressional pork
0:00
25:51
Gaza genocide: US and allies of Israel COMPLETELY DIVORCED from the rest of the world (Alastair Crooke)
0:00
30:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies