icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2024 13:46
HomeWorld News

Ukraine must give up territory – PM of EU state

Expecting Russia to abandon Crimea or Donbass is “unrealistic,” Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has said
Ukraine must give up territory – PM of EU state
A Ukrainian soldier holding his position in trenches on the contact line with the Russian forces. ©  Anatolii Stepanov

Ukraine should concede the loss of some of the territories that were previously under its control in order to end the conflict with Russia, Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico has said.

Fico made the statement during a weekend interview with broadcaster RTVS dedicated to his upcoming visit to Ukraine. The Slovak PM is scheduled to travel on Wednesday to Uzhgorod, a city near the border between the two countries, for a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmygal.

The ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev can’t be resolved through military means and should end in compromise that might be “painful for both sides,” he said.

“What are [the Ukrainians] waiting for? That the Russians will leave Donbass and Lugansk, or that they will leave Crimea? It’s unrealistic,” Fico insisted.

The People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were officially incorporated into the Russian state in the fall of 2022, together the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as a result of referendums held in those areas. Crimea has been a part of Russia since 2014.

Admitting Ukraine to NATO could start World War Three – member state
Read more
Admitting Ukraine to NATO could start World War Three – member state

The continuation of the fighting that has been underway since February 2022 will only make Moscow stronger, Fico added.

The Slovak premier also said Ukraine was “not a sovereign, independent country” due to it being “under the absolute influence of the US.” He criticized the EU for making “a huge mistake” of following Washington’s lead when it comes to dealing with Kiev, instead of developing its own “sovereign” view on the issue.

As for his talks this week with Shmygal, Fico promised to tell his Ukrainian counterpart that he’s against Kiev’s membership in NATO, as that would be “exactly the basis of World War Three,” and to reiterate that President Vladimir Zelensky’s government won’t be getting any more weapons from Bratislava.

The prime minister’s interview caused angry reaction in Kiev, with the head of the Ukrainian parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Aleksandr Merezhko demanded that Fico’s trip to Ukraine be canceled for his “disgraceful statements” that crossed “the red line.”

“Every country should have at least minimal self-respect. It’s absolutely unacceptable to pretend that nothing is happening when the leader of another state makes statements that question the sovereignty of a state” that he’s about to visit, Merezhko wrote on Facebook.

READ MORE: ‘No air defense, no air force, no money’ – EU state complains after helping Ukraine

Fico made a comeback as Slovakia’s prime minister in October after his party won the snap election in the EU country, campaigning on promises of, among other measures, cutting military aid to Kiev and improving ties with Moscow.

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza genocide: US and allies of Israel COMPLETELY DIVORCED from the rest of the world (Alastair Crooke)
0:00
30:18
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Useless Europe
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies