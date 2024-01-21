icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
DeSantis drops out of US presidential race
21 Jan, 2024 21:16
DeSantis drops out of US presidential race

The Florida governor endorsed former president Donald Trump just two days before the New Hampshire state primary
DeSantis drops out of US presidential race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shut down his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Sunday, endorsing the party’s frontrunner, former US president Donald Trump, just two days before residents of New Hampshire were scheduled to vote in the country’s second primary.

DeSantis announced his exit from the race in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), accompanying the footage with a quote from former UK prime minister Winston Churchill that left the door open to another run: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India's grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE

