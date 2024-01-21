DeSantis drops out of US presidential race

The Florida governor endorsed former president Donald Trump just two days before the New Hampshire state primary

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shut down his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Sunday, endorsing the party’s frontrunner, former US president Donald Trump, just two days before residents of New Hampshire were scheduled to vote in the country’s second primary.

DeSantis announced his exit from the race in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), accompanying the footage with a quote from former UK prime minister Winston Churchill that left the door open to another run: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

DETAILS TO FOLLOW