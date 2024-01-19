icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow blames Paris for deaths of French mercenaries in Ukraine
19 Jan, 2024 15:13
HomeWorld News

Houthis pledge safe passage for Russian and Chinese ships

The Yemen-based militant group has said vessels from all countries except Israel and its allies will be allowed to pass through the Red Sea
Houthis pledge safe passage for Russian and Chinese ships
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Mati Milstein;  NurPhoto

Houthi militants in Yemen have promised safe passage through the Red Sea to ships from all countries except Israel and nations “in any way connected with it,” a representative of the group has told the Izvestiya newspaper. He noted that Russia and China are among the nations whose vessels will not be targeted.   

The Houthis have carried out a string of drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea region in recent months, following the outbreak of the war in Gaza. They have vowed to continue targeting any Israel-linked vessels until the blockade of the Palestinian enclave is lifted and the hostilities are stopped. 

In an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestiya published on Friday, Muhammad al-Buheiti – a member of the Houthi politburo – stated that “Israeli ships or those in any way connected with Israel will not have the slightest opportunity to sail through the Red Sea. The attacks on them will continue.” 

“As for all other countries, including Russia and China, their ships will not be threatened,” al-Buheiti added. He insisted that the Houthis are prepared to provide “security guarantees for their safe passage through the Red Sea because free navigation plays a significant role in our country.” 

Al-Buheiti stressed that the militants’ aim is not to capture or sink any particular ship, but rather “to raise the economic costs for the Jewish state to stop the carnage in Gaza.” 

Airstrikes have failed to stop Houthis – Biden
Read more
Airstrikes have failed to stop Houthis – Biden

Other Houthi representatives have stated separately that American and British ships are now considered legitimate targets. Earlier this week, the militants struck a US-owned container ship with a ballistic missile and a Greek-owned carrier bound for Israel. Another US-owned vessel was hit on Wednesday by a drone carrying a bomb.  

The attacks came in response to a US-led series of airstrikes on Yemen on Wednesday last week, which targeted more than a dozen Houthi launch sites as part of ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ – an international maritime coalition set up with the stated goal of protecting commercial shipping. 

On Thursday, Houthi Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the group had carried yet out another missile strike, this time on the US-owned and Greek-operated Chem Ranger tanker in the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea. He described the move as “retaliation to the American and British attacks,” warning that “any new aggression will not go unpunished.”

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Co-conspirators
0:00
24:57
The cost of credit-card debt
0:00
26:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies