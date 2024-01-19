icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2024 07:04
Argentine leader follows ‘Nazi ideology’ – Maduro

Venezuela’s head of state claims Javier Milei is working on behalf of “North American imperialism”
Argentine leader follows ‘Nazi ideology’ – Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers an address at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, January 15, 2024. ©  AP / Ariana Cubillos

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused his Argentine counterpart of embracing “Nazi ideology,” after Javier Milei launched a broadside against socialism at this week’s World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Maduro described Milei’s speech as a “blunder” and “a shameful expression of his Nazi ideology, of his McCarthyite ideology,” referring to the Cold War-era anti-communist US lawmaker Joseph McCarthy.

“You are wrong, Milei. They put you in Argentina to destroy the rule of law, to destroy all social and labor rights. To destroy the national economy and to colonize Argentina and deliver it on its knees to North American imperialism,” he said. 

'Socialism' threatens the West – Argentine leader

During his remarks in Davos on Wednesday, Milei implored Western leaders to reject the socialist worldview, warning that “the Western world is in danger” as it gradually shifts toward collectivism.

“It is endangered because those who are supposed to defend the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and thereby to poverty,” he added.

Maduro went on to characterize the speech as “Nazi thought,” saying Milei believes that “anyone who does not think like him is a communist and must be exterminated from the face of the Earth.”

The Argentine leader was quick to respond to Maduro, saying his attack only “confirms that we are on the right path,” while slamming Venezuela’s system of governance as “impoverishing.”

A libertarian economist and former MP, Milei was considered a dark horse in Argentina’s presidential election late last year. He was voted in on a promise to generate economic growth through radical public spending cuts and liberalization, as the Latin American nation is suffering high levels of inflation. Milei has vowed to address the issue through “shock therapy,” but warned it would take time for results to be seen, and that things could get worse before they get better.

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
'Americans will lose': What Yemenis think about the war with the US
'Americans will lose': What Yemenis think about the war with the US

